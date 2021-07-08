Carwash Connection: A Look at Ceramics

Ceramics have long earned their popularity among professional detailers, but now these products are dazzling carwash operators and customers with their enhanced performance.

In this week’s Carwash Connection video, Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo looks at the emergence of ceramic-based chemicals in detailing and carwashing applications.

DiPaolo says, “The use of ceramics results in better drying, greater shine, slicker feel and more durable finishes.”

To learn more about the benefits of ceramics, be sure to watch the video.

