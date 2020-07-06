Connect with us
Carwash Connection: Managing chemical costs

 

AKRON, Ohio — Checking equipment is vital to keeping costs down.
AKRON, Ohio — This month, Professional Carwashing & Detailing (PC&D) will be highlighting chemicals in its series of Carwash Connection videos.

In this week’s video, Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo covers how to manage your chemical costs.

DiPaolo says, “According to our research, chemical costs should fall between around 8% to 15% of the wash’s total operating costs. If your wash is currently falling above or even below this range, it’s time to reassess your chemical strategy or work with a trusted supplier or manufacturer for solutions.”

To learn more, be sure to watch the video.

