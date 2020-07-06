Carwash Connection: Managing chemical costs

AKRON, Ohio — This month, Professional Carwashing & Detailing (PC&D) will be highlighting chemicals in its series of Carwash Connection videos.
In this week’s video, Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo covers how to manage your chemical costs.
DiPaolo says, “According to our research, chemical costs should fall between around 8% to 15% of the wash’s total operating costs. If your wash is currently falling above or even below this range, it’s time to reassess your chemical strategy or work with a trusted supplier or manufacturer for solutions.”
To learn more, be sure to watch the video.
You can view previous chemical videos below:
- Standard chemicals
- The importance of pH
- Eco-friendly chemicals
- Inspecting and adjusting chemical delivery systems.
To see other videos in our Carwash Connection series, be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel here.
Stay tuned for more of PC&D’s original videos.