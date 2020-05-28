Carwash Connection: Mini tunnels

AKRON, Ohio — In this week’s video, Assistant Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo discusses important aspects of mini tunnels and reasons you might decide to build one.

Click Here to Read More

“One important question to ask prior to building is, will the volume and return support the added work and costs of installing a mini tunnel on the property?” DiPaolo explains.

To learn more, be sure to watch the video.

Be sure to watch our previous conveyor series videos:

To see other videos in our Carwash Connection series, be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel here.

Stay tuned for more of PC&D’s original videos.