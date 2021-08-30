 Carwash Connection: Processing
play

on

From your pay station to the wash itself, find out how to improve throughput.
In this week’s Carwash Connection video, Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo looks at ways operators can improve processing with in-bay automatics (IBAs).

DiPaolo says, “Speed starts at stacking and your IBA’s point-of-sale or pay station equipment. The days of cash and coin only as a preferred customer payment option are over.” 

To learn more, be sure to watch the video.

You can view previous IBA-related videos below:

To see other videos in our Carwash Connection series, be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel here.

Stay tuned for more of PC&D’s original videos.

