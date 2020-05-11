Connect with us
Carwash Connection: Tunnel setup

 

AKRON, Ohio — What to take into consideration when laying out a tunnel.
AKRON, Ohio — In this week’s video, Assistant Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo discusses the various considerations operators need to take into account when planning how to set up the tunnel at a carwash.

“Operators are not advised to use less equipment to save money or install too much equipment to try to do a better job of cleaning vehicles,” DiPaolo says.

