Carwash Connection: Tunnel setup

AKRON, Ohio — In this week’s video, Assistant Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo discusses the various considerations operators need to take into account when planning how to set up the tunnel at a carwash.

Click Here to Read More

“Operators are not advised to use less equipment to save money or install too much equipment to try to do a better job of cleaning vehicles,” DiPaolo says.

To learn more, be sure to watch the video.

Be sure to watch our previous acquisition and development series video:

To see other videos in our Carwash Connection series, be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel here.

Stay tuned for more of PC&D’s original videos.