Carwash Connection: Under- and Overusing Chemicals

In this week’s Carwash Connection video, Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo looks at two common mistakes among inexperienced operators: overusing chemicals to try to achieve better wash results or underusing chemicals to try to save money.

DiPaolo says, “When inexperienced operators note drop-offs in wash results, a knee-jerk reaction might be to dial up and apply more chemistry to the process. However, experienced operators know that this strategy will likely not solve the issue, since wash quality is contingent upon a number of factors, such as wash equipment calibration, line setup and poor water quality or temperature, just to name a few.”

