Carwash Connection: Water and chemistry

Water quality plays an important role when applying soaps, waxes and other critical carwash chemicals. This Carwash Connection video, in partnership with National Carwash Solutions, takes a look at the crucial relationship between water and chemistry in your carwash.

Click Here to Read More

Since water is called upon almost every phase of an express or self-serve carwash, operators must be able to count on water quality and the reliability of its delivery.

Learn about water quality, such as hard vs. soft water, and what to look for to prevent contaminants in your carwash in the video above.

Thank you to National Carwash Solutions for making Carwash Connection possible.

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch all the latest videos covering carwash innovation.