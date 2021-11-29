Carwash Connection: Water efficiency

In todays Carwash Connection, Senior Editor David Sickels discusses a key concern on operators minds today: water efficiency. Considering changing climate conditions, droughts and regulated water usage laws in some regions, it is as important as ever to take a look at how your carwash is using water. By revamping your water reclaim and sewage system, your wash will also save money while helping the planet.

Click Here to Read More

“Efficient water use will only become more important, and likely more tightly regulated, in the future,” Sickels said.

To learn more about choosing a new water system, be sure to watch the video above.

To see other videos in our Carwash Connection series, be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel here.

Stay tuned for more of Carwash.com’s original videos.