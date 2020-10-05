Carwash Connection: Water recycling options

This month, Professional Carwashing & Detailing (PC&D) will be highlighting water recycling systems in its series of Carwash Connection videos.

In this week’s video, Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo covers what considerations you should take into account when looking to purchase a water recycling system.

DiPaolo says, “The type of water recycling system that is best for your carwash will depend on a number of factors. These factors include the size of your wash, the amount of water it typically uses, the amount of maintenance you’re willing to do and, finally, your carwash’s budget.”

