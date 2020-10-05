Connect with us
0
Advertisement

Video

Carwash Connection: Water recycling options

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Different factors about your carwash will determine the right system for you.
Advertisement

This month, Professional Carwashing & Detailing (PC&D) will be highlighting water recycling systems in its series of Carwash Connection videos.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

In this week’s video, Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo covers what considerations you should take into account when looking to purchase a water recycling system.

DiPaolo says, “The type of water recycling system that is best for your carwash will depend on a number of factors. These factors include the size of your wash, the amount of water it typically uses, the amount of maintenance you’re willing to do and, finally, your carwash’s budget.”

To learn more, be sure to watch the video.

You can view previous water videos below:

To see other videos in our Carwash Connection series, be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel here.

Advertisement

Stay tuned for more of PC&D’s original videos.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Video: Newsmakers Ep. 9: Mammoth Holdings acquires PitStop Carwash

Video: PC&D Unscripted Ep. 6: Events for Women in Carwashing

Video: Newsmakers Ep. 8: SCWA Awards Brian Campbell With The Lifetime Achievement Award

Video: PC&D Unscripted Ep. 5: Risk Assessment and Prevention at a Carwash

Advertisement

on

Carwash Connection: Water recycling options

on

Newsmakers Ep. 11: Grace for Vets 2020 Prep

on

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 8: State of the Carwash Market in 2020

on

PC&D Unscripted 7: Leveraging New Tech to Power Wash Club Programs
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Carwash News: National Carwash Solutions announces partnership with Cleaning Systems Inc.

Carwash News: Board set to hear carwash application

Video: Carwash Connection: Water recycling options

SONNY's Carwash College™ Tip of the Month: And, that’s a wrap!

Carwash News: Market Focus: GetGo c-store chain announces new carwash experience, WetGo PRO

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

Polls

Has your carwash been able to stay open during the coronavirus crisis?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

POPULAR POSTS

Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper. Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper.

Multi-profit Centers

5 smart ways to apply and remove car decals
polishing, buffing, waxing polishing, buffing, waxing

Detailing

The beginner’s guide to buffing a car
first impression first impression

Starting a Carwash

Site selection and design: The first impression

Carwashers address coronavirus concerns
Connect