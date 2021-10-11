Carwash controller - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

The DT45 system, the fourth generation of Datatrax® Carwash Controllers, contains the newest technology, combining a high-speed microcontroller, Schottky voltage filters, Schmitt trigger drivers and Datatrax’s own proprietary, multiplexed communication link in one package. The DT45 checks all control and service input switches, monitors all cars and updates all relay outputs in the system (up to 64) every half second. And, DT45 RS-485 data communications to the relay stations are now two-wire (not six-wire), which drastically reduces wiring and installation costs. Look-behind and interlock features are 100% software-controlled, requiring no additional wiring.