Carwash seeks to lift natural features protection from site

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — According to www.mlive.com , Drive and Shine, an Indiana company that recently opened a multimillion-dollar carwash in Kalamazoo, is working to open a second carwash in the town.

However, the company first wants the city to remove its natural features protection overlay on the plot of land where the carwash would be built, which is adjacent to the Asylum Lake Preserve, the article continued.

The Natural Features Protection (NFP) Area overlay is a recent designation that Kalamazoo created to protect certain natural features at development sites, the article noted.

The city planning commission will consider the request, as well as a rezoning request, at its meeting on Jan. 14th, the article added.

NFP overlays were established in certain parts of the city with natural features, such as wetlands and slopes, and thus requires developers to follow criteria to lessen the impact to these natural features, the article noted.

Citizens and members of the Asylum Lake Preservation Association spoke out against the change the remove the protection and rezone the property, and City of Kalamazoo staff also recommended the protection removal request be denied, the article continued.

“Any removal of the NFP overlay would be a complete contradiction to the recently approved Climate Emergency Resolution and a gross violation of our city’s commitment to protecting our natural resources,” states a letter from the Asylum Lake Preservation Association written on Jan. 3rd.