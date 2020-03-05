Connect with us
0

Carwash News

Carwash employee dragged under car

 

on

LA CAÑADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. — According to www.pasadenastarnews.com, a carwash employee was struck by a customer’s car and dragged underneath it onto the street on the afternoon of March 4th.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Employees of the carwash, located at 2355 Foothill Blvd., were running a customer’s four-door sedan through the tunnel when, investigators believe, the car’s floor mat became lodged on the accelerator, pushing it down, the article continued.

After the wash, a worker went to move the car to the drying area, and when the worker stepped into the car and turned on the ignition, the sedan immediately lurched forward, striking an adult male carwash employee, the article noted.

The employee was caught beneath the car and dragged about 20 feet through the lot and onto Foothill Blvd., where the car came to a stop, the article stated.

Paramedics took the employee to a hospital where he was in surgery that evening with serious injuries, the article noted.

Investigators plan to look at the carwash’s surveillance footage of the incident, the article concluded.

Read the original story here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Carwash employee dragged under car

on

Market Focus: Hydra-Flex wins patent dispute

on

Carwash reduces hours after fireworks mischief, attempted theft

on

Man assaults, carjacks woman at carwash
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Carwash News: Market Focus: Hydra-Flex wins patent dispute

Carwash News: Carwash reduces hours after fireworks mischief, attempted theft

Carwash News: Carwash employee dragged under car

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 9: Success tips from WhiteWater Express Car Wash

Starting a Carwash: Explaining the SBA 504 Green Loan Program

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

Polls

How have recent minimum wage hikes affected your business? Check all that apply.

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

POPULAR POSTS

Truck runs over, crushes sedan in carwash

Jeep almost runs over carwash employee

ICWG acquires 15 carwash sites in Texas and Oklahoma

Mister Car Wash adds 27th Florida location
Connect