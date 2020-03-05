Carwash employee dragged under car

LA CAÑADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. — According to www.pasadenastarnews.com , a carwash employee was struck by a customer’s car and dragged underneath it onto the street on the afternoon of March 4th.

Click Here to Read More

Employees of the carwash, located at 2355 Foothill Blvd., were running a customer’s four-door sedan through the tunnel when, investigators believe, the car’s floor mat became lodged on the accelerator, pushing it down, the article continued.

After the wash, a worker went to move the car to the drying area, and when the worker stepped into the car and turned on the ignition, the sedan immediately lurched forward, striking an adult male carwash employee, the article noted.

The employee was caught beneath the car and dragged about 20 feet through the lot and onto Foothill Blvd., where the car came to a stop, the article stated.

Paramedics took the employee to a hospital where he was in surgery that evening with serious injuries, the article noted.

Investigators plan to look at the carwash’s surveillance footage of the incident, the article concluded.

Read the original story here.