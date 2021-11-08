Carwash employee shot in vacuum dispute

NEW YORK — A 26-year-old worker at B&G Car Wash in the Bronx was shot in the leg after he refused to let a customer monopolize the wash’s vacuum station, according to New York Daily News .

Other employees remember the gunman bringing his gray BMW to the carwash on East Tremont Avenue in Parkchester a couple of times before the incident and would vacuum his car’s interior without purchasing a wash.

On the day of the shooting, the victim decided to intervene and told the shooter to turn the vacuum off.

The suspect then cursed and left the property before returning with a gun a half hour later.

“We didn’t know he was going to come back for that — with a gun,” A B&G employee said.

The worker was shot in the left leg.

EMS rushed the wounded worker to Jacobi Hospital, where he was treated and released.

“He’s a very nice guy,” The employee said of the victim. “The customers are calling him to see how he’s doing.”

NYPD released images of the gunman on Friday with hopes he will be recognized.

No arrests have been made.

