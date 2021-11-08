 Carwash employee shot in vacuum dispute
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Carwash employee shot in vacuum dispute

on

Vehicle crashed into Duluth area carwash

on

Rising Tide Car Wash to hold groundbreaking in Coral Springs

on

Busy Bee joins Mammoth Holdings
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted 53: The Car Wash Show™ 2021 updates Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 53: The Car Wash Show™ 2021 updates

Carwash Connection: Drying optimization Video
play

Carwash Connection: Drying optimization

Current Digital Issue

November 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk, Ep. 93: Previewing the Car Wash Show™ 2021

Senior Editor Meagan Kusek chats with Kim Vinciguerra, CEO of ICA, who gives us a sneak peek of what to expect at the return of the show.

Wash Talk, Ep. 92: Misconceptions about Water Recycling Systems

John Gibney, vice president and general manager of Aqua Bio Technologies, discusses water recycling misconceptions, benefits and updates.

Wash Talk, Ep. 91: Finding Extra Revenue

Mike Chonka, national business development with DCI Solutions, explains how carwash owners can find extra, hidden revenue.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Carwash employee shot in vacuum dispute

 

on

NEW YORK — A 26-year-old worker at B&G Car Wash in the Bronx was shot in the leg after he refused to let a customer monopolize the wash’s vacuum station, according to New York Daily News.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Other employees remember the gunman bringing his gray BMW to the carwash on East Tremont Avenue in Parkchester a couple of times before the incident and would vacuum his car’s interior without purchasing a wash.

On the day of the shooting, the victim decided to intervene and told the shooter to turn the vacuum off.

The suspect then cursed and left the property before returning with a gun a half hour later.

“We didn’t know he was going to come back for that — with a gun,” A B&G employee said.

The worker was shot in the left leg.

EMS rushed the wounded worker to Jacobi Hospital, where he was treated and released.

“He’s a very nice guy,” The employee said of the victim. “The customers are calling him to see how he’s doing.”

NYPD released images of the gunman on Friday with hopes he will be recognized.

No arrests have been made.

Read the full story here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Carwash News: Market Focus: Speaker Gingrich to keynote 2022 SCWA convention

Carwash News: Splash Car Wash acquires 17 Classy Chassy washes

Carwash News: Fins Car Wash opens first Winston-Salem location

Carwash News: Driven Brands expands to over 300 U.S. carwash locations

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing