Carwash Gift Card Network introduces versatile gift card

POMONA, Calif. — The Car Wash Gift Card Network introduced in a press release the Car Wash Gift Card, which can be purchased and activated online at www.carwashgiftcard.com or your location carwash, gas stations or select retail locations.

The recipient of the gift card can redeem their Carwash Gift Card at any professional carwash and detail service provider.

The company’s vision is simple: allow individuals and organizations to send physical or digital carwash and detail service gift card(s) to anyone, whether they’re across town or across the country.

Up until now, if consumers and organizations wanted to buy and give a carwash gift card, it was only possible from and for one specific carwash location.

“We strongly believe carwashes make great gifts for all occasions,” said Aftab Jiwani, CEO and founder. “Our vision is simple, make carwash gifting easy and allow customers to use their gift card at their favorite carwash anywhere!”

Car Wash Gift Card Network’s mission is twofold: make the giving and receiving of carwashes and detail services as gifts easy and help our overall industry grow in the gift cards share.

This helps the carwash location selling the gift card serve their customers for something they couldn’t do before and earn a small share.

It helps the redeeming carwash service provider acquire and retain new customers and, most of all, it makes it easy for consumers to redeem their carwash gift card at their favorite carwash location or mobile service provider.

According to the 2019 Small Business Gift Card Study, originally commissioned by First Data, now Fiserv, 90% of consumers who receive a gift card from a small business that they have never visited say they would shop at that business and return there in the future.

The study further found that 74% of consumers regularly buy gift cards from small businesses.

Carwash owners and operators are invited to be part of this carwash industry network at no cost.

Furthermore, individuals and organization looking for useful and practical gift and reward ideas, can visit the carwash gift card website for more information.