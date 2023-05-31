 Carwash Gift Card Network introduces versatile gift card

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Carwash News

Carwash Gift Card Network introduces versatile gift card

POMONA, Calif. — The gift card can be purchased online or your carwash, and the recipient can redeem it at any carwash provider.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

POMONA, Calif. — The Car Wash Gift Card Network introduced in a press release the Car Wash Gift Card, which can be purchased and activated online at www.carwashgiftcard.com or your location carwash, gas stations or select retail locations.

Related Articles

The recipient of the gift card can redeem their Carwash Gift Card at any professional carwash and detail service provider. 

The company’s vision is simple: allow individuals and organizations to send physical or digital carwash and detail service gift card(s) to anyone, whether they’re across town or across the country.

Up until now, if consumers and organizations wanted to buy and give a carwash gift card, it was only possible from and for one specific carwash location.

“We strongly believe carwashes make great gifts for all occasions,” said Aftab Jiwani, CEO and founder. “Our vision is simple, make carwash gifting easy and allow customers to use their gift card at their favorite carwash anywhere!”

Car Wash Gift Card Network’s mission is twofold: make the giving and receiving of carwashes and detail services as gifts easy and help our overall industry grow in the gift cards share.

This helps the carwash location selling the gift card serve their customers for something they couldn’t do before and earn a small share.

It helps the redeeming carwash service provider acquire and retain new customers and, most of all, it makes it easy for consumers to redeem their carwash gift card at their favorite carwash location or mobile service provider.

According to the 2019 Small Business Gift Card Study, originally commissioned by First Data, now Fiserv, 90% of consumers who receive a gift card from a small business that they have never visited say they would shop at that business and return there in the future.

The study further found that 74% of consumers regularly buy gift cards from small businesses.

Carwash owners and operators are invited to be part of this carwash industry network at no cost.

Furthermore, individuals and organization looking for useful and practical gift and reward ideas, can visit the carwash gift card website for more information.

You May Also Like

American flags, memorial day, veterans, flag
Mint Eco Car Wash logo
Carwash News

Quick Quack rebrands 5 Kelly’s Car Wash locations

STOCKTON, Calif. — The carwash chain is holding special fundraisers and free washes to celebrate the grand reopenings.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

STOCKTON, Calif. — Quick Quack Car Wash has announced in a press release the rebranding of five Kelly’s Car Wash locations in Sacramento, Stockton and Lodi.

After a brief closure to rebrand and remodel, both Stockton locations will reopen with a community fundraiser and grand opening celebration including giving away the top “Ceramic Duck” carwash package on every vehicle for 12 days. 

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Tommy’s Express celebrates 150th location milestone

HOLLAND, Mich. — With locations in 30 states, Tommy’s Express offers quick service even at peak hours, with a three-minute travel down the carwash tunnel.

By PCD Staff
Turbo Tint opens newest franchise in Austin, Texas

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — This is the first location in Texas, and the company has plans to bring the brand to the Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tucson and Houston markets.

By PCD Staff
Take 5 Car Wash opens 2 locations in New Orleans area 

NEW ORLEANS — The new sites offer free Pro5 Plus washes and discounted Take 5 Unlimited memberships in celebration of the grand openings.

By PCD Staff
ZIPS releases final episode of Season 1 Car Wash Convos

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Get to know University of Arkansas Razorbacks’ third baseman and softball star Hannah Gammill during a ride through ZIPS Car Wash.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

Jax Kar Wash celebrates 70 years in business

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — The carwash is celebrating 70 years in business with $0.70 washes along with other specials at all 32 locations.

By PCD Staff
Driven Brands announces executive transition

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Prior to becoming a CFO, Ferrera spent close to a decade as an investment banker in both New York and London.

By PCD Staff
WOW Carwash acquires Soap City Express

LAS VEGAS — The Soap City acquisition expands WOW’s brand presence in Las Vegas metro area.

By PCD Staff
Tommy’s Express Car Wash launches referral program

HOLLAND, Mich. — With each sign-up, app users will receive $5 worth of credits and those that sign-up will receive their first month free of unlimited carwashing.

By PCD Staff