 Carwash M&A transaction database debuts to the public

MIAMI — This database is encouraged to be used alongside the M&A transaction data to provide readers with unique insights in the carwash industry.

By PCD Staff

MIAMI — Car Wash Advisory announced in a press release the debut of its publicly available and accessible database of historical carwash M&A transactions.

This resource, which will be continually updated both on a historical and move-forward basis, provides a window into the largest and most meaningful M&A transactions in the carwash industry, the company said.

This repository of M&A deal history features all the fastest growing and largest carwash companies and consolidators in North America.

Additional coverage by way of year span, additional functionality and data are planned for continuous rollout starting later this year to enhance analytical study abilities.

“Top 100 Car Wash Companies is a testament to our commitment to providing the best resources and information to the carwash industry,” said Harry Caruso, founder and CEO of Car Wash Advisory. “This asset will undoubtedly be valuable for industry professionals, operators and investors looking to stay informed and competitive.”

Car Wash Advisory has a proven history of providing expert M&A advisory services to carwash business owners and this M&A transaction database is the latest addition to their portfolio of resources.

CWA launched this database alongside their official and initial rollout of their Top Car Wash Companies, a list of the largest carwash companies operating in the U.S.

This database, which includes more detailed information on a per site basis, is encouraged to be used alongside the M&A transaction data to provide readers with unique insights in the carwash industry.

The Car Wash M&A Transaction Data page is now live on Car Wash Advisory’s website and can be accessed at https://www.carwashadvisory.com/car-wash-acquisitions.

The Top Car Wash Companies page is now live on Car Wash Advisory’s website and can be accessed at https://www.carwashadvisory.com/top-car-wash-companies.

