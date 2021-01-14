Connect with us
Carwash offers free washes in trade for Houston Rockets James Harden jerseys

 

HOUSTON — According to www.abc13.com, after the Houston Rockets traded James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets in a blockbuster four-team trade, the owners of i Car Wash on FM-1960 brought their frustration to their business.

The owners, Zishan Quresham and his son, Mikaeel Quresham, changed the marquee at the carwash to inform customers that, in exchange for a free carwash, they will take their Harden jerseys and trash them.

“I just love the Rockets. I’m really heartbroken right now, and as soon as I saw the news I said, ‘You know what, enough is enough.’ So now I’m sharing my heartache with you, Houston, taking jerseys, and I’m just having them trash it,” said Zishan.

“We lost some memorable players like Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook. We had a good team. He forced them off because he didn’t want to share the ball, and now he’s making us pay for it,” said Mikaeel.

Other fans, like Dixie Hernandez, were already upset with Harden before the huge deal, and so she brought her brother’s jersey in for a free carwash because he told her it was trash anyway.

“[Harden] gave up on the team. He gave up on his fans more importantly. So there’s not much to say, but he’s a quitter,” Hernandez said.

Read the original article here.

