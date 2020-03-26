Carwash, manufacturer operation changes during COVID-19

AKRON, Ohio — Carwashes around the country are implementing different measures during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. While many are choosing to stay open and change some business practices, others have seen fit to shut their doors for the time being. In addition, manufacturers are also taking action. Here is a list of responses carwashes and manufacturers have had to the crisis.

Check back frequently for updates. CARWASHES Bliss Car Wash Los Angeles, California (March 26, 2020) — Every Bliss Car Wash in Southern California is now closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release. While Bliss Car Wash locations are legally able to remain open, the company understands the importance of the Department of Public Health mandate that all individuals living in California must stay at their place of residence and is shutting down all carwashes, the release continued. Bliss Car Wash is continuing to pay over 60 hourly workers until April 19, 2020, when the County Order is currently set to expire, the release noted. “Like most companies, Bliss Car Wash is experiencing a disruption in our business as we work to navigate the restrictions and guidelines put in place by local, state and federal agencies to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. As an organization, we are taking unprecedented actions to protect the health and safety of our employees and our community. While we are legally permitted to continue conducting business, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the County Order and in the best interest of our employees and customers, we have decided to close all of our locations because of COVID-19,” stated David Delrahim, CEO of Bliss Car Wash.

“The health of our Bliss team employees is paramount, and we must act accordingly to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community, which is why we have adopted a ‘Stay at Home to Stay Safe’ philosophy. We encourage all businesses to take similar precautions and to take care of their employees. I am grateful for the dedication of our employees who have embraced these changes in order to support the health and safety of our community,” Delrahim added. Fashion Square, Valencia and Canyon Car Washes Los Angeles, California (March 26, 2020) — According to Gregory Paul, who co-owns and/or manages Fashion Square, Valencia and Canyon Car Washes, all three carwashes and affiliated oil changes will close until April 19th in accordance with the “Safe at Home” order. “There is a lot of debate about if carwash is essential and can stay open, but at this point it is essential to close until it’s safe,” Paul said. In a Facebook message to customer, Paul informed them of the shutdown and added that all unlimited plans will only be charged $1 monthly, starting April 1st, until the washes reopen, and unused plans will be credited accordingly after reopening.

Tidal Wave Car Wash Thomaston, Georgia (March 26, 2020) — Tidal Wave Auto Spa’s exterior wash will remain open; however, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the chain is temporarily closing its vacuum area and discontinuing customer use of towels and spray bottles, according to a press release. Customers can still conveniently wash their cars through the tunnel without ever exiting their vehicles, the release continued. Especially during trying times, there is comfort in simple, familiar routines, and the company is happy to continue to offer exterior carwashes, the release said. Tidal Wave is closely monitoring local, state and federal recommendations to determine when it can resume normal operations, the release concluded. MANUFACTURERS Petit Auto Wash Inc. Akron, Ohio (March 26, 2020) — Petit Auto Wash Inc. is committed to serving you and your businesses as best it can during this extraordinary time, according to a press release. In an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19, the State of Ohio has issued a Shelter in Place Order, only allowing businesses classified as Essential Business to remain open, the release continued. As a supplier of critical products, Petit has been allowed to remain open under while following strict guidelines, the release noted. Petit is dedicated to keeping our team and customers safe. The company is proceeding with caution and has implemented numerous measures to protect health and safety by instituting processes recommended by local, state and federal government in accordance with CDC and WHO to maintain healthy business operations, the release added.

