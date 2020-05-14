Connect with us
0

Carwash News

Carwash owner back in business, returns federal loan

 

on

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — According to www.ksby.com, the owners of a trio of carwashes decided to return the federal small business loan they received since the washes have been doing very well, despite the coronavirus restrictions.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Customers have remained constant at Quiky Car Wash in recent days, and the carwash even closed off every other vacuum as an attempt to social distance, the article noted.

“We had a downtime of probably two to three weeks, but we’re now back up to normal business, which is fantastic,” Hamish Marshall, co-owner of Quiky Car Wash, said.

Even though the business is doing well now, Marshall said it lost about $100,000 in profits from late March to early April, which prompted him to apply for a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan, the article stated.

“We wanted to make sure we at least gave ourselves the opportunity to get the money, and if we needed it, we’d keep it,” Marshall said.

However, thanks to government approval and community support, Quiky Car Wash no longer needs the loan to keep running, the article continued.

With many small businesses looking for help in the now depleted fund, news of payouts to larger companies, like the Los Angeles Lakers and Shake Shack, have proved controversial, the article noted.

“Those people that received the PPP money need to make a social, moral decision on whether they need the money or not, and if they don’t, they shouldn’t take it,” Marshall said.

Advertisement

Although Shake Shack and the Lakers did return the loans, there have been reports of other mid-sized businesses holding onto these funds that they don’t need, hoping to receive federal forgiveness and tuck away the money, the article stated.

“This country is built on small businesses; that’s what it is,” Marshall said. “I think going into this was fairly easy to a degree. Coming out is going to be very, very difficult.”

While Marshall did not need the loans for his carwash, he does still desperately need the funds for his other two businesses, SLO Brewing Co. and Hotel Cerro; however, until the economy reopens, he has no way to spend the money, the article concluded.

Read the original story here.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Podcast: COVID-19 and the carwash industry

Market Focus: Mark VII to host virtual trivia night

New dates announced for The Car Wash Show™ 2021

Washington State refuses request for carwashes to reopen

Advertisement

on

Carwash owner back in business, returns federal loan

on

Zips partners with Atlantic Street Capital

on

Memphis carwashes make up majority of lockdown business citations

on

Applications reopen for Executive Management Institute
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Carwash News: Zips partners with Atlantic Street Capital

Carwash News: Carwash owner back in business, returns federal loan

Carwash News: Memphis carwashes make up majority of lockdown business citations

Carwash News: Applications reopen for Executive Management Institute

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 19: Leadership Series — How to Encourage Creative Thinking

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

Polls

Has your carwash been able to stay open during the coronavirus crisis?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

POPULAR POSTS

Carwashers address coronavirus concerns

UPDATED: Carwash, manufacturer operation changes during COVID-19

How Autobell Car Wash is handling coronavirus

Jeep almost runs over carwash employee
Connect