Carwash owners look to make deal with city about lot price

ESTEVAN, Saskatchewan — According to www.estevanmercury.ca , Rock-N-Wash purchased a lot on Nesbitt Dr. in 2013 with the intention of building a multi-bay, eco-friendly carwash.

However, the property was never developed, and the owners, Darryl Mack and Sylvain Blouin, came to the city council for assistance.

In a letter to the council, Blouin wrote that the lots adjacent to their property in the Glen Peterson Industrial Park are currently selling for $1 CAD, while they paid $590,105 CAD (plus goods and services taxes (GST)) for their lot.

“The lenders/underwriters are no longer considering our $590,105 plus GST as equity into the project, as they know the asset is not worth that kind of value on the market, with similar lots selling for $1 adjacent to our property,” said Blouin.

Their lot has been given a taxable value of $843,7000 CAD since 2017, resulting in annual taxes in excess of $172,000 CAD, which Blouin said is unjustifiable considering the economic downturn, a wide 10-meter easement in the middle of the property and the available lots for $1 CAD.

The easement reduces the value of the property and increases the construction cost.

Blouin asked for a tax abatement on the property retroactive to 2018, since the $843,700 CAD valuation was “unrealistic,” given the circumstances.

In addition, since they did not start construction within the 180 days outline in an enclosed purchase agreement, they requested a return of the balance of the purchase price.