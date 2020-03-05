Carwash reduces hours after fireworks mischief, attempted theft

SALMON ARM, British Columbia — According to www.globalnews.ca , Terry Robinson, the owner of Xcalibur Car Wash, has had to reduce business hours at his establishment following increased mischief at his site.

While Robinson has mostly been concerned about attempted thefts and drug dealing, his surveillance footage captured a new and odd occurrence the night of Feb. 29th, the article continued.

At around 10 p.m., two people appeared to be lighting off fireworks that they held in their hands, the article noted.

“It’s unbelievable,” Robinson said. “They are trying to shoot at each other, and then they are bouncing it off the building and it’s bouncing off our race trailer.”

While the business suffered no damage, Robinson was concerned that this type of activity could start a fire, the article added.

He was monitoring the business’ surveillance video from his home and was therefore able to call the police about the firework incident, the article stated.

However, he said, the police did not show up until after the people had left, the article noted.

Robinson said it was another incident on the evening of March 2nd, where someone tried to break into equipment, that ultimately led him to decide to reduce his business’ hours from being open 24/7 to operating from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. going forward, the article continued.

Although he knew it would mean less revenue for the business, Robinson felt he might have to reduce hours further if the situation worsened, the article concluded.