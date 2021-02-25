Carwash roof collapses on two vehicles

Connect with us
DAVENPORT, Iowa — According to www.ourquadcities.com, the roof of an awning at Rabbit Wax Car Wash on Rockingham Rd. came crashing down on two vehicles underneath it on Feb. 20th.

The roof was weighed down by snow at the time.

Two people escaped the scene safely, but the two cars had their front hoods damaged.

“I was waiting for the car in front of me to be done and I just backed up a little bit to put my money in,” Ranae Frenner said. “I was just kind of sitting there listening to a podcast and the roof came down and smashed my car. I heard it, but I couldn’t see anything because it was dark all of a sudden.”

Theresa Moon, another customer, added, “I was sitting in my van waiting for my turn to get in the carwash, and all of a sudden I heard a bunch of crunching,” said Moon. “I looked to my left and I saw the roof coming down.” 

When the roof collapsed, Moon had to find a way to get out of the car.

“Some guy tried to help me out,” she said. “I tried to go out that side. Of course, my fat butt wouldn’t fit, so I had to crawl over the console, and he pulled me out the other side. It was pretty crazy. I thought I was going to die. I really did. I mean, I heard all this crunching, and all I could think of was the earthquake movies, you know, where all the cars are smashed.”   

Everyone was thankful there were no casualties.

“Thankfully, nobody was hurt or killed,” Moon said. “Cars can be replaced, but we can’t.”

