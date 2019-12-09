BOCA RATON, Fla. — According to www.myfox8.com, at least one person was injured after a carwash employee drove a car into a BP gas station on the morning of Dec. 6th.

A white Ford Focus was exiting the carwash, and the attendant who was driving the car hit another vehicle and then crashed into the gas station at Yamato Rd. and Congress Ave., the article continued.

The attendant fled the scene but was captured nearby and taken into custody, the article added.

A man inside the gas station was struck by the car and was taken to Delray Medical Center, the police reported.

The entire front of the building was smashed out, and shards of glass littered the ground, the article concluded.

Read the original article here.