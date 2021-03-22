 Carwasher shot by former employee
Carwash News

Carwasher shot by former employee

 

on

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. — According to www.nbcmiami.com, a former employee returned to a local carwash and shot a man on March 19th, leaving him in critical condition.

The owner of the carwash, who wished to remain unnamed, said his employee was shot by someone he had to fire recently.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and found the victim with a gunshot wound in his chest; he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Detectives did not suggest a motive and are looking for the perpetrator.

“Nice boy really, love him like a son,” the owner said of the victim. “Very respectable, you know and would never get into a fight, not angry with nobody, you know, he hardly talks. Very hard-working kid, you know, and I hope that he can pull through, and I’m really praying for his family for real.”

Read the original story here.

