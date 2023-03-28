Flood of New Carwashes in Ohio’s Summit County

The Akron Beacon Journal recently reported on an abundance of new carwashing and detailing facilities in Ohio’s Summit County.

It was reported that since 2021, 10 carwashes either have been constructed or undergone renovations, and memberships and improved technology were credited for allowing this once-seasonal business to remain open year-around.

The article also included an interview with Brian Krusz, founder and partner of Sgt. Clean Car Wash, who was featured in Professional Carwashing & Detailing’s March edition.

