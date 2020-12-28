Connect with us
Carwash News

Castro promoted to VP of facilities at ZIPS

 

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — ZIPS Car Wash recently announced Gil Castro’s promotion from director of facilities to vice president of facilities for the growing express carwash chain, according to a company press release.

Castro has been part of the ZIPS Car Wash family for over five years, but his journey in carwashing started long before joining ZIPS, added the release.

Castro began as a line help at Wash Depot in 1994 where he held multiple roles of increasing responsibility finishing his tenure as a multi-unit manager; in 2004, he joined Sonny’s as an assembly manager to later become a CarWash College Instructor and hold positions on the installation team and in new product development, continued the release.

According to the press release, he joined ZIPS Car Wash in 2015 as the director of operations.

“Gil joined our team at the perfect time,” said Jon Gray, ZIPS Car Wash’s vice president of construction. “When Gil came on board, we were on the brink of a considerable growth pattern that would require his expertise as our company nearly tripled in size from 2015-2020.”

Castro is responsible for carwash quality and facilities upkeep at nearly 200 stores, stated the release.

Castro is also manager of the ZIPS Transitions Team and is implementing a real-time technology solution to reduce downtime and improve quality and consistency, allowing Castro and his team to focus on immediate needs when it comes to repair and maintenance, noted the release.

“Our company is in good hands with Gil’s leadership and extensive knowledge of the day-to-day operations of an express carwash,” said Gene Dinkens, president, ZIPS Car Wash. “He motivates every team member, from customer service associates to our executive leadership team with his positive attitude and proficiency in our industry.”

