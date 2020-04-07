Connect with us
Ceramic coating process

CERAMIC X3 is an advanced ceramic process that produces an unparalleled polished look.

on

Sonny’s Chemistry by Diamond Shine introduces the next level of premium chemistry: CERAMIC X3, an advanced ceramic process that produces an unparalleled polished look. CERAMIC X3 is a three-step ceramic-infused process applied after surface contaminants have been removed in the wash, prime and rinse steps. The layering process provides superior hydrophobic water repellency and self-cleaning properties that turn the car’s exterior into a virtually impermeable surface with a longer-lasting shine.  

