Ceramic coating process

Sonny’s Chemistry by Diamond Shine introduces the next level of premium chemistry: CERAMIC X3, an advanced ceramic process that produces an unparalleled polished look. CERAMIC X3 is a three-step ceramic-infused process applied after surface contaminants have been removed in the wash, prime and rinse steps. The layering process provides superior hydrophobic water repellency and self-cleaning properties that turn the car’s exterior into a virtually impermeable surface with a longer-lasting shine.