Blendco Systems is proud to introduce its new line of ceramic protectants.
These products are specially formulated with a proprietary polymeric silica base, which forms a ceramic, glass-like barrier, bonding fully with glass, chrome, rubber, plastic and paint. These products come with the Rust-Oleum® name synonymous with high quality and trust, which will outlast all others. This fantastic line of innovative products includes our Ceramic Total Body Protectant, Clearcoat Protectant and Foaming Protectant. Combining these products can help you to produce the driest and shiniest cars possible.

Rust-Oleum® Ceramic Total Body Protectant: A polymeric silica-based TBP, which forms a ceramic glass like barrier, bonding fully with glass, chrome, rubber, plastic and paint. Rust-Oleum TBP comes with the Rust-Oleum trusted name and outlasts all other ceramic products tested. Enjoyable watermelon scent.

Rust-Oelum® Ceramic Clearcoat Protectant: A polymeric silica-based CCP, which forms a ceramic like glass barrier protecting vehicles’ clear coat. Rust-Oleum CCP comes with the Rust-Oleum trusted name and outlasts all other ceramic products tested. Enjoyable watermelon scent.

Rust-Oleum® Ceramic Foaming Protectant: A polymeric silica-based protectant with high foam, scent, color, shine and protection. Rust-Oleum FP comes with the Rust-Oleum trusted name and outlasts all other ceramic products tested. Enjoyable watermelon scent. Available in impactful, vibrant colors.

