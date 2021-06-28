 Champion Xpress Car Wash names new CEO, details future expansion plans
Champion Xpress Car Wash names new CEO, details future expansion plans

on

Market Focus: CLEan Express opens new location

on

GO Car Wash acquires 11 open and 14 development sites from Champion/Dale Shine Xpress

on

Driven Brands Car Wash North America continues expansion in Oklahoma
Carwash News

Champion Xpress Car Wash names new CEO, details future expansion plans

 

on

LUBBOCK, Texas — Champion Xpress Car Wash has announced Michael Murry as its new CEO, according to a press release.

Murry replaces Trey Merchant, owner, who served as CEO of Champion Xpress Car Wash for six years.

Merchant has recently transitioned to a new leadership role within the Merchant Family Companies.

“As a family-owned and -operated business, we have great faith in Michael’s leadership capabilities and look forward to the ways he will contribute to the success of our company and lead us through our next big expansion phase,” said Merchant.

An accomplished executive, Murry brings 10 years of leadership experience to the Champion Xpress team.

As CEO, Murry is responsible for leading all aspects of the rapidly-growing company and will focus heavily on the aggressive expansion plans Champion has in development.

With eight current locations across Colorado, New Mexico and Utah, Champion Xpress has plans to expand rapidly over the next two years across these and other markets throughout the U.S. 

With an expansion goal of 70-plus locations by 2023, it was imperative to bring in a CEO that will be able to lead this phase with a singular focus.  

“It’s an honor and a privilege to join the Champion Xpress team and work with them to continue their unprecedented growth,” noted Murry.

Champion Xpress aims to provide the highest-quality wash to communities by utilizing the latest industry technology and maintaining an affordable price — all while ensuring customer satisfaction through quality performance and attention to detail.

