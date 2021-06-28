Champion Xpress Car Wash names new CEO, details future expansion plans

LUBBOCK, Texas — Champion Xpress Car Wash has announced Michael Murry as its new CEO, according to a press release.

Murry replaces Trey Merchant, owner, who served as CEO of Champion Xpress Car Wash for six years.

Merchant has recently transitioned to a new leadership role within the Merchant Family Companies.

“As a family-owned and -operated business, we have great faith in Michael’s leadership capabilities and look forward to the ways he will contribute to the success of our company and lead us through our next big expansion phase,” said Merchant.

An accomplished executive, Murry brings 10 years of leadership experience to the Champion Xpress team.

As CEO, Murry is responsible for leading all aspects of the rapidly-growing company and will focus heavily on the aggressive expansion plans Champion has in development.