Champion Xpress Carwash acquires first Iowa location

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Champion Xpress Carwash has entered a new market with the acquisition of Rainbow Car Wash in Marshalltown, Iowa, according to a press release.

This acquisition includes a single express wash location and begins the strategic growth of Champion Xpress into the Iowa market.

Champion Xpress Carwash is a family-owned and -operated business with existing locations across New Mexico, Colorado and Utah.

Marshalltown is the first of several Champion Xpress locations coming to the Iowa market in the near future.

“When looking for partners in the carwash industry, we strive to identify companies that hold similar company values and currently serve their customers and communities with a high standard. We have found that in Rainbow Car Wash,” said Michael Murry, CEO of Champion Xpress Carwash. “The acquisition of Rainbow is a key step in our strategic plan to expand in the Iowa market.”