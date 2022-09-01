Champion Xpress Carwash enters Des Moines market

URBANDALE, Iowa — Champion Xpress Carwash has entered the Des Moines, Iowa, metro market with the acquisition of Foam Carwash Express in Urbandale, Iowa, according to a press release.

The purchase of this single express tunnel wash location continues the strategic growth of Champion Xpress into the central Iowa market.

Like Foam Carwash Express, Champion Xpress Carwash is a family-owned and -operated business that puts customers first.

Foam Carwash Express has built up a strong following with thousands of plan members and excellent customer satisfaction, noted the press release.

Urbandale is the third of several Champion Xpress locations coming across Iowa.

“We have been impressed with the values that Foam Carwash Express hold and look forward to continuing to serve the Urbandale community with the highest standard they have come to expect,” stated Michael Murry, CEO, Champion Xpress Carwash. “The Foam Carwash Express acquisition is critical to our strategic plan to expand and grow in the Iowa market.”