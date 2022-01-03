Champion Xpress Carwash expands in New Mexico with acquisition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Champion Xpress Carwash announced the acquisition of Rain Tunnel Car Spa in late December, according to a press release.

The acquisition includes four locations across the Albuquerque, New Mexico, market.

All four Rain Tunnel locations are currently operating and Champion Xpress plans to integrate these washes into the Champion brand within the next six months.

Champion Xpress Carwash is a family-owned and operated business with multiple locations across New Mexico, Colorado, Utah and Iowa.

“Albuquerque is a key market in our strategic growth plan. These new locations will offer our customers additional convenience with more locations to experience the Champion Treatment,” said Michael Murry, CEO, Champion Xpress Carwash. “We are excited to welcome our new team members to our Champion Xpress family and look forward to growing alongside them.”