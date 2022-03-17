Champion Xpress opens location in Rio Rancho, New Mexico

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Champion Xpress Carwash announced in a press release the grand opening of a new location in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

The site officially opened on March 15 at C1890 Abrazo Rd. NE.

All guests who visited the new Champion Xpress on its opening day received free washes with ceramic wax (valued at $20).

Champion Xpress also donated to UNM Children’s Hospital on behalf of each guest.

With a core value of “Community,” Champion Xpress prioritizes partnering with local organizations to benefit local friends and neighbors.

Continuing celebrations of the grand opening, Champion Xpress will be donating $1 per wash to UNM Children’s Hospital through March 31.

This Champion Xpress location operates between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily.