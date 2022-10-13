 Champions of Charity nominations open
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Carwash News

Champions of Charity nominations open

 

AKRON, Ohio — The Professional Carwashing & Detailing (PC&D) team is excited to announce a new award program called Champions of Charity.

This program aims to find the most charitable businesses in the carwashing and detailing markets, from operators, manufacturers, advisory firms and more.

The car care industry is notably charitable — PC&D regularly reports on businesses donating large sums of money to local organizations, spending time and resources helping the environment, hosting fundraisers on carwash lots and more. 

To nominate your company or another that generously gives time, money and manpower to bettering the world, head to the Champions of Charity page here.

The nominations close Nov. 18, 2022.

The 2023 Champions of Charity program will kick off in January 2023, where the honorees will be showcased in the January issue as well as on Carwash.com.

