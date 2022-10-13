Champions of Charity nominations open

AKRON, Ohio — The Professional Carwashing & Detailing (PC&D) team is excited to announce a new award program called Champions of Charity.

Click Here to Read More

This program aims to find the most charitable businesses in the carwashing and detailing markets, from operators, manufacturers, advisory firms and more.

The car care industry is notably charitable — PC&D regularly reports on businesses donating large sums of money to local organizations, spending time and resources helping the environment, hosting fundraisers on carwash lots and more.

To nominate your company or another that generously gives time, money and manpower to bettering the world, head to the Champions of Charity page here.