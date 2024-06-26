 Cheetah Clean Auto Wash to open 12th location

Cheetah Clean Auto Wash to open 12th location

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Cheetah Clean Auto Wash expands to Gallatin, Tennessee, marking its 12th location set to open in October 2024.

By Kyle Alexander
Published:

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Cheetah Clean Auto Wash announced in a press release that it will be opening its 12th branded location in Gallatin, Tennessee.

The site is scheduled to open in October 2024.

The company closed on the location last week and plans to expand the entrance, add additional vacuum systems and install all new equipment.

With this site, Cheetah Clean Auto Wash now owns and operates 12 carwash facilities — six in Bowling Green, Kentucky, two in Owensboro, Kentucky, one each in Glasgow and Shepherdsville, Kentucky, and two in the Nashville, Tennessee, area.

The site, located at 1279 S Water Rd. in Gallatin, Tennessee, was previously an express carwash.

“With the success of our first location in Nashville, Tennessee, we made the decision to continue to grow and expand the Cheetah Clean brand in the region,” said Jeff Fields, CEO and founder of Cheetah Clean Auto Wash. “This particular site, which was previously an express carwash, will undergo a complete rebrand and be fully refurbished with state-of-the-art equipment to ensure the residents of the Gallatin community receive the highest quality carwash available. We are excited to take advantage of the growing Nashville market and to service customers in both the Gallatin and the Greater Nashville area.”

Along with this news, the company recently launched its 11th location in Owensboro, Kentucky.

