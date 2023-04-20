 Cheetah Clean Auto Wash enters the Nashville market - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Cheetah Clean Auto Wash enters the Nashville market

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — With these acquisitions, Cheetah Clean now owns and operates eight locations in Kentucky and Tennessee.

By PCD Staff

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Cheetah Clean Auto Wash announces in a press release its expansion into the Nashville, Tennessee, market with the acquisition of Wash Me Express Car Wash on Donelson Pike (510 Donelson Pike, Nashville, TN 37214) in East Nashville as well as the Suds Up (306 White Bridge Pike, Nashville, TN 37209) in West Nashville.

Cheetah Clean plans to completely refurbish and rebrand both units as Cheetah Clean in the coming months.

With these acquisitions, Cheetah Clean now owns and operates eight locations in Bowling Green, Elizabethtown and Owensboro, Kentucky, and Nashville, Tennessee.

“We are thrilled to announce that we will be crossing the border and expanding into the state of Tennessee with the acquisition of Wash Me Express Donelson Pike and Suds Up,” said Jeff Fields, CEO and founder of Cheetah Clean Auto Wash. “This is a growing market that complements our existing team and vision to be a regional player within the carwash sector. As we continue to grow within the Commonwealth of Kentucky, the economic indicators within Nashville, Tennessee, are too difficult for us to ignore, and we made the decision to focus efforts within both states going forward. We will continue to expand within the Greater Nashville area and look for effective growth opportunities going forward.”

Along with this news, it was reported earlier this year that the company has purchased and is developing a new site in Owensboro, which will be Cheetah Clean’s seventh branded location in Kentucky.

Once the Owensboro site is completed, Cheetah Clean Auto Wash will own and operate nine wholly branded sites by the mid-2023.

