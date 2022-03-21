Chemical aftercare with Mark VII

To have clean, dry and shiny cars with every wash, having the right chemical equipment is key.

Click Here to Read More

To ensure the chemicals your carwash uses is up to your standards, Mark VII selects the correct chemicals based on each individual carwash’s regional factors. Mark VII offers two aftercare plans: the advanced chemical plan and the on-demand chemical plan.

Learn about these two plans, Mark VII’s service plans and which would fit the best with your carwash by watching the video above.

To find out more about the chemical aftercare and service plans, visit markvii.net.

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch all the latest videos.