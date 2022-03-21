 Chemical aftercare with Mark VII
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Chemical aftercare with Mark VII

on

PC&D Unscripted ep. 63: 10,000 members per site with Brink Results

on

PC&D Unscripted ep. 62: Introducing Merit Autospa

on

Water efficiency
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

Chemical aftercare with Mark VII Video
play

Chemical aftercare with Mark VII

PC&D Unscripted ep. 63: 10,000 members per site with Brink Results Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 63: 10,000 members per site with Brink Results

Current Digital Issue

March 2022

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Submissions open

Showcase your carwash business on Carwash.com and our social media profiles.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 104: Leading women — Christina Dyer

Woman CEO Christina Dyer explains how her organization, Noble Adventures, can help strengthen carwash leadership.

Wash Talk ep. 103: Leading Women in Carwash – Melissa Pirkey

We welcome a hardworking insurance agent to WashTalk who discusses her passion for advocating for her carwash clients.

Wash Talk ep. 102: 2022 M&A Predictions

An audio reading of the February 2022 cover story, this episode features insights from three market leaders.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Video

Chemical aftercare with Mark VII

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Learn about Mark VII Equipment’s chemical aftercare and service plans.

Advertisement

To have clean, dry and shiny cars with every wash, having the right chemical equipment is key.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

To ensure the chemicals your carwash uses is up to your standards, Mark VII selects the correct chemicals based on each individual carwash’s regional factors. Mark VII offers two aftercare plans: the advanced chemical plan and the on-demand chemical plan.

Learn about these two plans, Mark VII’s service plans and which would fit the best with your carwash by watching the video above.

To find out more about the chemical aftercare and service plans, visit markvii.net.

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch all the latest videos.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Video: PC&D Unscripted Ep. 61: Wildcat Capital Management backs Rapid Express

Video: PC&D Unscripted Ep. 60: 2022 market predictions

Video: PC&D Unscripted Ep. 59: LUV Car Wash enters the market

Video: PC&D Unscripted Ep. 58: 1031 Exchange Explained

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing