Chemical District Manager – Texas

Sonny’s CarWash Chemistry by DIAMOND SHINE has an immediate need for a Chemical District Manager in and around Dallas, Texas.

This is a Full-Time Salary position. 

Candidate will drive New Business Development. Building strong relationships with new and existing customers. Working with team to develop proposals that speak to the client’s needs, concerns, and objectives. Handling objections in a positive manner by clarifying issues, emphasizing agreements and working through differences to net positive conclusion for all.

Candidate will be responsible for Customer Retention. Presenting new products and services to enhance existing relationships. Working with technical, marketing and other internal colleagues to meet customer needs. Arranging and participate in internal and external client debriefs.

Candidate will Plan Business Development.  Establishing yearly development plans for their district.  May attend all industry functions, conferences, tradeshows, etc. May need to present to and consult with mid and senior level management on business trends with a view to developing new services, and products. Will need to identify new opportunities for customers that will lead to an increase in sales.

Candidate will Manage and Coordinate Sale Representatives.  Submitting accurate weekly planning and expense reports. Controlling area expense and stay within the planned yearly budget. Ensuring that data is accurately entered and managed within the company’s CRM protocol. Forecasting sales targets and ensure they are consistently met.  Working with marketing staff to ensure that customers marketing needs are being met.  Presenting business development and technical training to their staff.  Developing a thorough understanding of the companies offering and capabilities.  Training Districts team members to the highest standard of chemical service. Managing teams work flow by determining optimal workloads and routes to properly service our customer base.  Ensuring our customers are being properly serviced by performing quarterly inspections of all the sites in the district. 

EDUCATION, EXPERIENCE & SKILLS WE’RE LOOKING FOR

  • Three (3) years minimum of carwash sales and or service experience.  
  • Experience working within a national distribution and direct sales network preferred.
  • Clean Driving Record & Valid Driver’s License required.
  • Industry related experience is a plus
  • Must have a strong mechanical aptitude
  • Ability to guide, direct and provide technical expertise on products (or services) to colleagues, distributors, and customers.   
  • Previous business to business value-add sales experience. Proven track record of consistently exceeding and/or achieving goals.
  • History of working in a field that required autonomy and self-motivation
  • Prior experience that required excellent communication and organizational skills.  Ability to communicate internally with various departments and externally with customers and distributors.
  • Ability to use strong judgement with knowledge of company policies and procedures to resolve non-standard problems. 
  • Problem-solving and analytical skills. Demonstrates a strong work ethic and ability to multi-task.
  • Working conditions are normal for a manufacturing & service environment. May require the use of safety PPE to include but not limited to; eye safety glasses, hearing protectors, steel-toe shoes, hardhats and any requirements set by SDS. 
  • Regularly required to stand or sit and move about the facility. Ability to stand for 8 hours per day.
  • Travel required as needed to support territory.

HOW TO APPLY

***If Interested please email resumes to [email protected].

For additional information refer to www.SonnysDirect.com/careers.

Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer

M/F/D/V

DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

