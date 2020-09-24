Connect with us
CLEan Express Auto Wash hosts inaugural grand opening, raises $3,000 for RAKE

 

CLEVELAND— CLEan Express Auto Wash has donated $3,000 to Cleveland’s Random Acts of Kindness Everywhere (RAKE) non-profit organization to help further its mission of supporting the community in a positive way, according to a press release.

The donations were collected from CLEan Express Auto Wash customers at the company’s inaugural grand opening/free wash week held August 7-16, 2020 at the 3606 Carnegie Ave. location, the release continued.

During the grand opening, CLEan Express Auto Wash offered a free, signature “CLEan-est” carwash ($18 value) to every customer in exchange for a monetary donation to RAKE, the release noted; CLEan Express Auto Wash also offered discounted retail gift cards with all proceeds donated back to RAKE.

Throughout the grand opening period, CLEan Express Auto Wash gave away more than 2,120 free carwashes at a retail value of more than $38,000, the release noted.

“As we introduce our CLEan brand to the Cleveland market, we wanted to draw upon our free wash week to highlight and raise money for a local organization that works tirelessly to spread joy throughout Cleveland,” said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts CEO. “We are proud that this monetary support has been earmarked for their ‘Socktober’ initiative, which will result in the distribution of more than a million pairs of socks to people in need throughout Cleveland and nationwide.”

In 2020 alone, RAKE has positively supported Cleveland-area communities with initiatives including providing meals daily to kids and families in need and producing masks for unsung front-line heroes to entertaining the elderly by hosting and DJ’ing senior proms throughout Northeast Ohio, the release added.

CLEan Express Auto Wash is Greater Cleveland’s newest, premier express carwash with five locations currently open or under construction, the release stated.

CLEan Express Auto Wash currently operates washes at 3606 Carnegie Ave. in Cleveland and 4365 Mayfield Rd. in South Euclid, the release continued; three additional locations are slated to open in late 2020/early 2021 in Middleburg Heights, Parma and Solon.

Built CLEan for Cleveland, CLEan Express Auto Wash is part of the Express Wash Concepts portfolio, which includes 27 Central Ohio-based Moo Moo Express Car Wash locations and Greater Dayton-based Flying Ace Express Car Wash locations, the release concluded.

