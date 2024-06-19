 EWC announces latest Clean Express Auto Wash grand opening

DETROIT — This latest Clean Express Auto Wash opening helps Express Wash Concept's goal of driving growth in the Detroit metro market.

Avatar
By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:

DETROIT — Following on the heels of its March 2024 Detroit market expansion announcement, Express Wash Concepts (EWC) announced in a press release its second Clean Express Auto Wash is open and washing cars at 26429 Gratiot Ave. in Roseville, Michigan.

The company’s first Detroit express wash location at 32976 Gratiot Ave. opened in March 2024, with a third scheduled to open at 4200 Highland Rd. in Waterford Township in early fall 2024. 

EWC currently operates more than 97 express wash locations across Detroit, Michigan, Toledo, Ohio, Cleveland, Ohio, Dayton, Ohio, Columbus, Ohio, Hampton Roads, Virginia, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

With a continued focus on strategic core market development, an additional 35 EWC locations are scheduled to open by early 2025, including 10 across Detroit.

“We are on track to become the region’s best express carwash company and look forward to continuing to exceed customer expectations with the highest quality, environmentally friendly wash experience possible, all offered at a great value,” said John Roush, EWC CEO. “While we continue our thoughtful expansion, we remain focused on making a positive impact through our award-winning philanthropic and team member growth initiatives, furthering our mission of enhancing people, communities and cars through the power of clean.”

Clean Express Auto Wash offers state-of-the-art wash equipment, complimentary professional grade vacuums, industry-leading customer service, with all washes backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

The popular unlimited wash club enables members to easily clean and protect their vehicles, while enjoying the convenience and value of truly unlimited washing at any EWC location.

From June 21-30, 2024, the 26429 Gratiot Ave. Clean Express will celebrate its grand opening with all customers receiving a free “Clean-est Ultra” signature wash featuring ceramic ($22 value).

In addition, customers can sign-up for the Founders’ Club Special, which includes up to six months of the company’s top two unlimited wash club membership packages for 50% off the retail price.

For every new member sign-up throughout the grand opening period, Clean Express will donate $10 to the Destined for Greatness Mentoring and Community Resource Center to help fulfill their mission of making a long-lasting impact to those in need.

