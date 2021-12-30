Clean Express Auto Wash opens 7th wash in Cleveland area

CLEVELAND — Clean Express Auto Wash recently celebrated the grand opening of its seventh Greater Cleveland location at 620 Griswold Rd. in Elyria, Ohio, according to a press release.
The opening was celebrated with 10 days of free carwashes and a monetary donation campaign for the Blessing House.
Throughout the grand opening period, Clean Express Auto Wash gave away more than 1,986 free carwashes at a retail value of more than $35,748.
The team also raised $10,378 for the Blessing House from its customers and a generous $5,000 donation from ChemQuest, an industry leading carwash chemical products and service provider for Clean Express Auto Wash.
During the grand opening, held Nov. 5-14, Clean Express Auto Wash offered a free signature “Clean-est” carwash to every customer in exchange for a monetary donation to the Blessing House.
Clean Express Auto Wash also offered discounted retail gift cards with all proceeds donated back to the Blessing House.
“The Blessing House is located just a couple miles away from our Elyria wash, and our entire team was touched by their extremely important mission of providing temporary housing and programs for children whose families are in crisis,” said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts CEO. “To be able to utilize our grand opening to contribute to such an important cause, and provide hope to children facing difficult circumstances, is an incredible example of how we as an industry can truly impact our communities.”
The Blessing House opened in 2005 to provide residential care for children of families in crisis. The organization has since expanded to provide family support through advocacy and outreach, assisting parents and families by helping them access community resources.
In 2019, more than 2,495 days of care were provided to 179 local children in need.
Clean Express Auto Wash is Greater Cleveland and Pittsburgh’s newest, premier express carwash with more than 15 locations currently open or under construction.
Clean Express Auto Wash currently operates washes in Cleveland, Elyria, Maple Heights, Middleburg Heights, Parma, South Euclid and Streetsboro, Ohio and Allison Park and New Kensington, Pennsylvania.
Four additional locations in Eastlake, Strongsville and Parma, Ohio, and East McKeesport, Pennsylvania, are slated to open in early 2022.