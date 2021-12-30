Clean Express Auto Wash opens 7th wash in Cleveland area

CLEVELAND — Clean Express Auto Wash recently celebrated the grand opening of its seventh Greater Cleveland location at 620 Griswold Rd. in Elyria, Ohio, according to a press release.

The opening was celebrated with 10 days of free carwashes and a monetary donation campaign for the Blessing House.

Throughout the grand opening period, Clean Express Auto Wash gave away more than 1,986 free carwashes at a retail value of more than $35,748.

The team also raised $10,378 for the Blessing House from its customers and a generous $5,000 donation from ChemQuest, an industry leading carwash chemical products and service provider for Clean Express Auto Wash.

During the grand opening, held Nov. 5-14, Clean Express Auto Wash offered a free signature “Clean-est” carwash to every customer in exchange for a monetary donation to the Blessing House.