 Clean Machine Car Wash expands to South Florida
Clean Machine Car Wash expands to South Florida

Mister Car Wash growing in Florida

Moo Moo’s 20th grand opening raises record $20,120 for charity

Access Holdings’ CWON partners with Flagship Car Wash Center
Carwash News

Clean Machine Car Wash expands to South Florida

 

ORLANDO, Fla.— Clean Streak Ventures, a portfolio company of MKH Capital Partners, opened its 13th Clean Machine Car Wash on Aug. 10th in Cutler Bay, Miami, according to a press release.

This follows the opening of its first Southeast Florida site in Port St. Lucie this spring and precedes further expansion in the area this fall.

Clean Machine Car Wash Cutler Bay can be found at 21550 SW 112th Ave. in Miami.

Service and amenities include:

  • Industry-leading tunnel equipment and wash chemistry
  • Free amenities for customers on-site: microfiber towels, window cleaner, mat washers, hand sanitizer and compressed air for those hard-to-reach places
  • Top-of-the-line vacuum system with sun canopies being installed later this month
  • Membership benefits: unlimited daily use and Family Plan discount of $5 off each additional car (up to 3 cars)
  • 20% discount for our heroes on memberships and single washes: first responders, military, veterans, doctors, nurses and teachers.

To celebrate its grand opening in Cutler Bay, the following offers are available on-site:

  • Free Platinum Plus washes (valued at $25) for a limited time only
  • “Founding Member” Membership deal: Customers receive 50% off of their first month of membership, with an ongoing 15% discount for the lifetime of their membership. Available on the top two plans with the best value and experience — Platinum Plus with Ceramic and Platinum.
  • Clean Machine is also inviting customers to join its text club for a free wash, exclusive offers and freebies. Join by texting CLEANCB1 to 30400.

Expansion plans across Florida

The Clean Streak pipeline includes 15 new sites in Port St. Lucie, Oviedo, Fort Myers, Estero, Lake Worth, Port Charlotte, Port Orange, Winter Haven, Lakeland and more.

Most of these sites will fall under the Clean Machine brand, with the sites in Orlando under the Top Dog brand.

“Clean Streak Ventures is proud to be opening its first site in Miami. Cutler Bay is the 13th jewel in our Clean Machine crown and 20th site in our overall portfolio. This, coupled with the 15 sites we have in the pipeline, is helping us quickly approach being the largest independent express carwash in Florida,” said Clean Streak President Greg Ries. “It’s not just our rapid growth that’s exciting but also our impressive quality — superior product, delivering the best wash and experience for customers time and time again.”

