Clean Machine Car Wash expands to South Florida

ORLANDO, Fla.— Clean Streak Ventures, a portfolio company of MKH Capital Partners, opened its 13th Clean Machine Car Wash on Aug. 10th in Cutler Bay, Miami, according to a press release.

This follows the opening of its first Southeast Florida site in Port St. Lucie this spring and precedes further expansion in the area this fall.

Clean Machine Car Wash Cutler Bay can be found at 21550 SW 112th Ave. in Miami.

Service and amenities include:

Industry-leading tunnel equipment and wash chemistry

Free amenities for customers on-site: microfiber towels, window cleaner, mat washers, hand sanitizer and compressed air for those hard-to-reach places

Top-of-the-line vacuum system with sun canopies being installed later this month

Membership benefits: unlimited daily use and Family Plan discount of $5 off each additional car (up to 3 cars)

20% discount for our heroes on memberships and single washes: first responders, military, veterans, doctors, nurses and teachers.

To celebrate its grand opening in Cutler Bay, the following offers are available on-site: