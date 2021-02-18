Clean Machine expands to Tampa with 7 new sites

ORLANDO, Fla. — Clean Machine Car Wash will open its doors on March 1st with seven locations throughout the Tampa metro area, according to a press release.

Clean Streak Ventures , a portfolio company of MKH Capital Partners, acquired seven Bay Breeze Car Wash and Lube wash sites in Tampa Bay, Florida, in 2020.

The company will be rebranding the wash sites under the Clean Machine Car Wash brand, growing the Clean Machine portfolio to 11 total sites in Florida.

The Clean Machine rebrand of these seven locations in Lutz, Wesley Chapel, Bruce B. Downs, Hillsborough, New Tampa, Lakeland South and Lakeland North will bring several upgrades, including:

Industry-leading tunnel equipment and wash chemistry including ceramic products

Free amenities, such as microfiber towels, window cleaner, mat washers, hand sanitizer and compressed air for those hard-to-reach places

New and improved membership benefits, such as a Family Plan discount of $5 off each additional car (up to 3 cars) and a 20% member discount on quick lube and full service

20% discount on memberships and single washes for our heroes — first responders, military, veterans, doctors and nurses

Upgraded top-of-the-line vacuum system and sun canopies will also be installed in May, completing the renovation and rebrand.

Grand opening specials and discounts will run in March and April.

Customers will enjoy introductory discounted pricing on single washes, and new members will receive $10 off their first month of membership when they opt in for the top wash packages: Platinum Plus and Platinum.