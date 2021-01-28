Clean Streak Ventures acquires Sponge Spa Car Wash

ORLANDO, Fla. — Clean Streak Ventures has announced the acquisition of Sponge Spa Car Wash at Daniel’s Pkwy. in Fort Myers, Florida, the company’s fifth express carwash acquisition and 18th location in over a year, according to a press release.

Clean Streak Ventures operates in the Naples and Fort Myers area under the Clean Machine Car Wash brand, which it acquired in partnership with the Raskin family a year ago.

The Sponge Spa location will be converted into a Clean Machine and become the brand’s fourth site.

Both the Raskin family and Clean Streak Ventures continue to focus on expanding their footprint through acquisitions and ground-up developments.

Colin Raskin mentioned, “We are excited to welcome Sponge Spa’s loyal customers and team members into our existing operations and to continue building a sustainable business focused on people and culture.”

Tony Ruiz, former owner of Sponge Spa Fort Myers, said, “We are thrilled to have worked with the Clean Streak Ventures and MKH Capital Partners teams and appreciated their ability to work quickly and diligently. They have a sterling reputation in the carwash market, and it’s clear they’re a group of experienced, well-respected operators.”