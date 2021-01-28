Connect with us
0

Carwash News

Clean Streak Ventures acquires Sponge Spa Car Wash

 

on

ORLANDO, Fla. — Clean Streak Ventures has announced the acquisition of Sponge Spa Car Wash at Daniel’s Pkwy. in Fort Myers, Florida, the company’s fifth express carwash acquisition and 18th location in over a year, according to a press release.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Clean Streak Ventures operates in the Naples and Fort Myers area under the Clean Machine Car Wash brand, which it acquired in partnership with the Raskin family a year ago.

The Sponge Spa location will be converted into a Clean Machine and become the brand’s fourth site.

Both the Raskin family and Clean Streak Ventures continue to focus on expanding their footprint through acquisitions and ground-up developments.

Colin Raskin mentioned, “We are excited to welcome Sponge Spa’s loyal customers and team members into our existing operations and to continue building a sustainable business focused on people and culture.”

Tony Ruiz, former owner of Sponge Spa Fort Myers, said, “We are thrilled to have worked with the Clean Streak Ventures and MKH Capital Partners teams and appreciated their ability to work quickly and diligently. They have a sterling reputation in the carwash market, and it’s clear they’re a group of experienced, well-respected operators.”

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: Market Focus: Soapy Joe’s opens 14th location

Carwash News: Driven Brands Holdings Inc. announces pricing of initial public offering

Carwash News: Club Car Wash opens in Derby, Kansas

Carwash News: Market Focus: Warsaw Chemical celebrates 80 years in business in 2021

Advertisement

on

Clean Streak Ventures acquires Sponge Spa Car Wash

on

Market Focus: ICS welcomes Warren Day as new GM

on

Carwash building condemned after landslide

on

See your carwash featured in PC&D
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Carwash News: Market Focus: ICS welcomes Warren Day as new GM

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 53: Tips for Setting Detailing Prices

Carwash News: Clean Streak Ventures acquires Sponge Spa Car Wash

Carwash News: Carwash building condemned after landslide

Detailing: The truth about the origins of scratches and swirls

Digital Edition

Current Video
play
Newsmakers 16: ModWash expands to Hanover and other updates

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

Polls

Has your carwash been able to stay open during the coronavirus crisis?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

POPULAR POSTS

Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper. Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper.

Multi-profit Centers

5 smart ways to apply and remove car decals
microfiber, towel, towels, laundry, caring for towels, microfiber towels, microfiber washing, washing, microfiber care, hang dry, microfiber, towel, towels, laundry, caring for towels, microfiber towels, microfiber washing, washing, microfiber care, hang dry,

Operations and Management

How to properly wash and care for microfiber towels
polishing, buffing, waxing polishing, buffing, waxing

Detailing

The beginner’s guide to buffing a car

UPDATED: Carwash, manufacturer operation changes during COVID-19
Connect