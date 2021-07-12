 Club Car Wash announces Kansas City metro grand opening
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Club Car Wash announces Kansas City metro grand opening

on

Mister Car Wash opens new site in Grimes, Iowa

on

Driven Brands acquires Express Clean Car Wash in Louisiana

on

Market Focus: Tommy’s Express to break ground on new headquarters
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

Carwash Connection: What is Triple Foam? Video
play

Carwash Connection: What is Triple Foam?

PC&D Unscripted 39: Maximizing a Wash’s Valuation Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 39: Maximizing a Wash’s Valuation

Current Digital Issue

July 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk, Ep. 75: A Sneak Peek of the Professional Carwashing Industry Report: Third Edition

Bruce Kratofil, audience insights manager for Babcox Media, goes over some statistics from the third edition of our Professional Carwashing Industry Report.

Wash Talk Ep. 74: Door Repair vs. Replacement

This audio reading of “Door repair vs. replacement” discusses what factors to consider when needing to maintain your carwash doors.

Wash Talk, Ep. 73: Success Tips from Soapy Joe’s

Megan Ragsdale, chief operating and development officer for Soapy Joe’s, discusses some of the tactics her company has used to become successful.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Club Car Wash announces Kansas City metro grand opening

 

on

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Club Car Wash will host a fundraiser for Co-owner Travis Kelce’s foundation, Eighty-Seven & Running, at the grand opening of its first Kansas City metro location on July 15th, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Opening day festivities, held at 7140 W. 121st St. in Overland Park, Kansas, will run from 7 to 11 a.m. 

Everyone who washes a vehicle at Club Car Wash and donates during this time will receive a ticket to meet Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce on-site from 9 a.m. to noon.

Club Car Wash hopes to raise $50,000 for Eighty-Seven & Running, a non-profit for underserved youth that help provide resources and enrichment opportunities through fundraising, athletic programs, mentoring and outreach initiatives.

From July 15-25, donate any amount to Eighty-Seven & Running at the Overland Park location to receive a free carwash.

During this time, any customer can enter a daily giveaway for a signed Travis Kelce football upon receiving a carwash.

Community members who would like to donate but cannot make the Overland Park event can do so by contacting Club Car Wash at [email protected].

Advertisement

As part of Club Car Wash’s community outreach efforts, the company donates all proceeds from the first 10 days any location is open to a fundraiser of choice.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: NCS partners with Carolina Pride

Carwash News: True Blue reaches 61 carwashes with 8-store acquisition

Carwash News: Wishing you a happy Fourth of July

Carwash News: Mister Car Wash acquires Superwash Express in Florida

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing