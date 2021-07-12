Club Car Wash announces Kansas City metro grand opening

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Club Car Wash will host a fundraiser for Co-owner Travis Kelce’s foundation, Eighty-Seven & Running, at the grand opening of its first Kansas City metro location on July 15th, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More

Opening day festivities, held at 7140 W. 121st St. in Overland Park, Kansas, will run from 7 to 11 a.m.

Everyone who washes a vehicle at Club Car Wash and donates during this time will receive a ticket to meet Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce on-site from 9 a.m. to noon.

Club Car Wash hopes to raise $50,000 for Eighty-Seven & Running, a non-profit for underserved youth that help provide resources and enrichment opportunities through fundraising, athletic programs, mentoring and outreach initiatives.

From July 15-25, donate any amount to Eighty-Seven & Running at the Overland Park location to receive a free carwash.

During this time, any customer can enter a daily giveaway for a signed Travis Kelce football upon receiving a carwash.

Community members who would like to donate but cannot make the Overland Park event can do so by contacting Club Car Wash at [email protected].