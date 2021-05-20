 Club Car Wash celebrates three grand openings in May
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Club Car Wash celebrates three grand openings in May

on

Market Focus: New WetGo PRO opens in Pittsburgh area

on

Driven Brands makes acquisitions in Georgia and Alabama

on

Fire devours carwash weeks from opening
Carwash News

Club Car Wash celebrates three grand openings in May

 

on

COLUMBIA, Mo.— Club Car Wash celebrated the opening of its 41st, 42nd and 43rd locations in the month of May, according to a press release.

The new locations are in St. Charles, Missouri; Lake St. Louis, Missouri; and Lansing, Kansas.

Club Car Wash opened the doors in each of these markets by supporting their communities.

Throughout the month of May, Club Car Wash is projected to raise nearly $15,000 to donate back to local charities.

The selected charities for each of the new locations are First Responders Rescue of St. Charles, Missouri; Liberty High School Boosters Club of Lake St. Louis, Missouri; and Lansing High School Activity and Athletic Department of Lansing, Kansas.

Club Car Wash offers a full menu of wash options for a variety of customers, including the Basic Wash, Rookie Wash, VIP Wash, Elite Wash and the MVP Wash.

The company also offers each of these washes in a comprehensive list of monthly packages that vary in price, allowing customers the option to save monthly through membership.

New location addresses:

  • 2300 1st Capitol Dr., St. Charles, MO 63301
  • 463 Hawk Ridge Trails, Lake St. Louis, MO 63367
  • 380 W. Eisenhower Rd., Lansing, KS 66043.

