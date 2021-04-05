 Club Car Wash opens 2 new locations
Club Car Wash opens 2 new locations

on

Tommy’s Express Car Wash opens 4 sites in Q1 2021

on

‘Significant’ trees halt carwash development in Florida

on

WhiteWater Express acquires 10 HyperShine Car Wash locations
Carwash News

Club Car Wash opens 2 new locations

 

on

COLUMBIA, Mo.— Club Car Wash announced the grand opening of its 38th location at 715 N State Hwy. 47 in Warrenton, Missouri, and its 39th location at 2015 2nd St. in Coralville, Iowa, according to separate press releases.

Club Car Wash opened its doors in Warrenton by supporting the Big Red Booster Club.

From March 31st through April 11th, by donating $1 or more at the time of wash, each customer will receive a free MVP Wash.

During this time, Club Car Wash will also be offering a three-month unlimited membership for only $10 a month; this promotion is valid for purchase until June 1st.

Club Car Wash opened its doors in Coralville by supporting Children’s Miracle Networks Hospitals.

From April 1-11, by donating $1 or more at the time of wash, each customer will receive a free MVP Wash, and Club Car Wash will also be offering a three-month unlimited membership for only $10 a month (valid for purchase until June 1st).

The MVP Wash offers the addition of Ceramic X3 protectant to the Club Car Wash menu.

Ceramic X3 is a detail-grade product that bonds with the vehicle’s surface, leaving a slick, durable layer of protection with superior gloss.

Along with the Ceramic X3 protectant, the MVP Wash also includes a presoak, wheel brightener, spot-free rinse, underbody spray, wheel blaster, tire shine, triple polish, Foaminator© bath and high-power blowers.

