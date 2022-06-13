 Club Car Wash announces partnership with Rapid Express Car Wash
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Club Car Wash announces partnership with Rapid Express

Splash Car Wash acquires Wash Boss

Market Focus: The Wash Tub to host Blood Drive at 10 locations

Mr. Clean Car Wash opens new location in Florida
Carwash News

Club Car Wash announces partnership with Rapid Express

 

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Club Car Wash and Rapid Express Car Wash have announced a strategic partnership between the two companies, a press release stated.

As part of the partnership, all Rapid Express Car Wash locations will be rebranded as Club Car Wash. 

Located in Central and South Texas, Rapid Express Car Wash currently operates 17 express sites with 11 in the construction process and an additional 25 in development. 

Club Car Wash operates 67 locations across the Midwest with an additional 40 locations currently in development. 

This collaboration with Rapid Express Car Wash brings Club Car Wash’s express carwash portfolio to 82 operating locations with plans to reach nearly 140 locations by the end of 2022.

“Rapid Express has great locations and a terrific team, and we couldn’t be more excited to add them to the Club Car Wash family,” said Rollie Bartels, CEO of Club Car Wash. 

Under the partnership, there will be no interruption to Rapid Express Car Wash customers or unlimited club members. 

Club Car Wash will transition all operating Rapid Express Car Wash locations to Club Car Wash branding by the end of September 2022. 

“Club Car Wash has a well established reputation in the carwash industry and an impressive operating platform. The Rapid Express Car Wash team and I are very excited to join forces with them to bring the first Club Car Wash location to Texas,” said Ahmed Jafferally, CEO of Rapid Express Car Wash.  

Club Car Wash currently has 67 operating locations throughout the Central U.S. operating in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska and Oklahoma. 

Club Car Wash offers a full menu of wash options for a variety of customers. 

These offerings include a range of individual washes and monthly memberships allowing customers quality, convenience and cost savings. 

All membership options include the use of free microfiber towels and high quality vacuums.

