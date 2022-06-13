Club Car Wash announces partnership with Rapid Express Car Wash

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Club Car Wash and Rapid Express Car Wash have announced a strategic partnership between the two companies, a press release stated.

As part of the partnership, all Rapid Express Car Wash locations will be rebranded as Club Car Wash.

Located in Central and South Texas, Rapid Express Car Wash currently operates 17 express sites with 11 in the construction process and an additional 25 in development.

Club Car Wash operates 67 locations across the Midwest with an additional 40 locations currently in development.

This collaboration with Rapid Express Car Wash brings Club Car Wash’s express carwash portfolio to 82 operating locations with plans to reach nearly 140 locations by the end of 2022.

“Rapid Express has great locations and a terrific team, and we couldn’t be more excited to add them to the Club Car Wash family,” said Rollie Bartels, CEO of Club Car Wash.