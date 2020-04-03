Connect with us
Carwash News

Cobra heated chemical applicators and wheel blasters special

 

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — The Cobra System thanks International Carwash Association for making the responsible and necessary decision to observe the recommendations from public health officials, according to a press release.

The Cobra System knows how hard everyone worked to put the show together, including all the planning of the attendees to make time to visit vendor booths, the release continued.

It’s amazing when tragedy hits our homeland and other parts of the world, it draws us together, even if it’s just for a little while for the sake of humanity, the release added.

No time is a good time for a pandemic event, but cancelling the show was the right thing to do, the release noted.

With that in mind, The Cobra System will offer its largest one-time 20% direct sales discount during the week of April 6-11, the release concluded.

Learn more at www.thecobrasystem.com.

