Coming together again

After over a year apart due to COVID-19 precautions, the industry is ready to gather once again for the first major carwash trade show scheduled in the U.S. this year. From June 9-11 at the Fort Worth Convention Center in Fort Worth, Texas, the Southwest Car Wash Association (SCWA) and its board of directors are ready to welcome back industry professionals with a jam-packed event agenda.

At the forefront of planning this year are safety protocols that exhibitors and attendees should remain mindful of. In fact, as noted on SCWA’s website, “SCWA and Fort Worth Convention Center take the health and well-being of our attendees seriously. Be assured we will implement all current COVID protocols and CDC guidelines to provide our attendees a safe and comfortable meeting environment.”

Attendees will have more time this year on the show floor to meet with exhibitors and peers to discuss industry challenges and opportunities. This year, the show floor will be open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday.

In addition to the large exhibition floor, which features thousands of new and proven market innovations, attendees will also be treated to several noteworthy presentations.

For example, this year Michael Dominguez, president and CEO of ALHI, will lead the CEO Forum session scheduled for Wednesday. Additionally, the 2021 SCWA Convention & EXPO Keynote Speaker on Thursday is Steve Forbes, chairman of Forbes.

In addition, these two impressive speakers will be joined by a mix of industry and subject-matter experts throughout the three-day event.

As noted in an exclusive interview with Chuck Space, SCWA’s executive director, which is included in this guide, “Attendees can expect another first-class SCWA Convention & EXPO this year. … We are hearing from exhibitors and attendees about how excited everyone is to be able to get together again in a safe and comfortable environment.”