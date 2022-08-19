Commercial Plus announces ModWash deal

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Commercial Plus Group, a carwash and gas station brokerage and advisory firm based in Scottsdale, Arizona, announced the acquisition of Home Team Car Wash by ModWash, according to a press release.
Home Team Car Wash operates three washes in Florida.
Commercial Plus Group represented Home Team Car Wash in the transaction.
“The Tampa region is a hot spot for growth in the carwash space,” said Alex Pavone, senior vice president of sales at Commercial Plus Group. “Home Team Car Wash had a well-run operation, and we were able to showcase their carwashes and provide the most profitable outcome for the seller.”
Carwash opportunities in Florida continue to emerge with Commercial Plus Group standing out as a preferred brokerage firm for both buyers and sellers due to their extensive market knowledge and track record as advocates for their clients, noted the press release.
“Alex and the team at Commercial Plus Group are truly client-focused,” said Eric Schlueter, owner of Home Team Car Wash. “They guided me through the process and were outstanding to work with. I appreciated their deep understanding of the Tampa region and am confident their expertise in the carwash industry helped me get the maximum value for my sites.”
Since its launch in 2020, ModWash has been on a growth trajectory.
The acquisition of the three Home Team Car Wash locations brings ModWash’s Florida presence to 11 carwashes, with another 30 in development.
“We are grasping a unique opportunity here at ModWash to create a positive ripple effect both inside and outside of the carwash industry,” said Harry T. Jenkins, chief operating officer for ModWash. “That is what our ModDrop stands for. Even the smallest positive action will ripple outward, touching everyone in our communities. We are proud to lead a revolution of awesome experiences in the carwash space.”