Commercial Plus announces ModWash deal

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Commercial Plus Group, a carwash and gas station brokerage and advisory firm based in Scottsdale, Arizona, announced the acquisition of Home Team Car Wash by ModWash, according to a press release.

Home Team Car Wash operates three washes in Florida.

Commercial Plus Group represented Home Team Car Wash in the transaction.

“The Tampa region is a hot spot for growth in the carwash space,” said Alex Pavone, senior vice president of sales at Commercial Plus Group. “Home Team Car Wash had a well-run operation, and we were able to showcase their carwashes and provide the most profitable outcome for the seller.”

Carwash opportunities in Florida continue to emerge with Commercial Plus Group standing out as a preferred brokerage firm for both buyers and sellers due to their extensive market knowledge and track record as advocates for their clients, noted the press release.