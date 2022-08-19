 Commercial Plus announces ModWash deal
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Commercial Plus announces ModWash deal

on

Mammoth Holdings opens Alabama location

on

Blue Equity invests in Cheetah Clean Auto Wash

on

New ANSI/ALI car lift installation and service safety standard
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted ep. 77: Building Carwash Culture Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 77: Building Carwash Culture

PC&D Unscripted ep. 76: 2022 NRCC Preview Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 76: 2022 NRCC Preview

Current Digital Issue

August 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Finish Line Car Wash

Finish Line recently opened its 11th location.

Wash of the Week: All American Express Car Wash

This Wash of the Week features a single location carwash in California.

Wash of the Week: Sudz Car Wash

This carwash offers automatic and self-serve carwashing as well as mobile detailing services.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 126: 2022 NRCC Preview

The co-chairman of the 2022 Northeast Regional Carwash Convention give us a look into the upcoming event.

Wash Talk ep. 124: Meet Iona Kearney

The 2022 Most Valuable Carwasher reflects on her time in carwashing.

Wash Talk ep. 123: Appreciating Carwash Employees

Following the announcement of the 2022 Most Valuable Carwasher, we look at what makes carwash employees special.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Commercial Plus announces ModWash deal

 

on

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Commercial Plus Group, a carwash and gas station brokerage and advisory firm based in Scottsdale, Arizona, announced the acquisition of Home Team Car Wash by ModWash, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Home Team Car Wash operates three washes in Florida. 

Commercial Plus Group represented Home Team Car Wash in the transaction. 

“The Tampa region is a hot spot for growth in the carwash space,” said Alex Pavone, senior vice president of sales at Commercial Plus Group. “Home Team Car Wash had a well-run operation, and we were able to showcase their carwashes and provide the most profitable outcome for the seller.” 

Carwash opportunities in Florida continue to emerge with Commercial Plus Group standing out as a preferred brokerage firm for both buyers and sellers due to their extensive market knowledge and track record as advocates for their clients, noted the press release.

Advertisement

“Alex and the team at Commercial Plus Group are truly client-focused,” said Eric Schlueter, owner of Home Team Car Wash. “They guided me through the process and were outstanding to work with. I appreciated their deep understanding of the Tampa region and am confident their expertise in the carwash industry helped me get the maximum value for my sites.”  

Since its launch in 2020, ModWash has been on a growth trajectory.

The acquisition of the three Home Team Car Wash locations brings ModWash’s Florida presence to 11 carwashes, with another 30 in development.

“We are grasping a unique opportunity here at ModWash to create a positive ripple effect both inside and outside of the carwash industry,” said Harry T. Jenkins, chief operating officer for ModWash. “That is what our ModDrop stands for. Even the smallest positive action will ripple outward, touching everyone in our communities. We are proud to lead a revolution of awesome experiences in the carwash space.” 

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: CWA advises Blue Hen Car Wash on its successful sale to Splash In Eco Car Wash

Carwash News: 3 detailers join Detail Mafia to prep multi-million-dollar exotics for Monterey Car Week

Carwash News: Quick Quack Car Wash announces acquisition of Gorilla Car Wash

Carwash News: Gateway Car Wash & Detailing celebrates ribbon cutting

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing